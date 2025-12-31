In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 40.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 2.1%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 240.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 1.2%, and Monolithic Power Systems, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, NVDA

