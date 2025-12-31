Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, NVDA

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 2.1%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 240.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 1.2%, and Monolithic Power Systems, trading up 0.4% on the day.
