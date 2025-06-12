In early trading on Thursday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 14.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MicroStrategy, trading down 2.2%. MicroStrategy is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 2.1%, and Monster Beverage, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MSTR, DDOG

