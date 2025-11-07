In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Monster Beverage registers a 34.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microchip Technology, trading down 6.9%. Microchip Technology is lower by about 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 6.6%, and DoorDash, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, MNST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.