Markets
KDP

Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, PDD

August 25, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Monday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 34.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 8.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palantir Technologies, trading down 4.4%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 1.7% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, PDDVIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KDP
PDD
PLTR
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.