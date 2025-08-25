In early trading on Monday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 34.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 8.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palantir Technologies, trading down 4.4%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, PDD

