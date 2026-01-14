And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 3.9%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Arm Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading up 1.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, MSTR
