In early trading on Friday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 30.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuit, trading down 7.2%. Intuit is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 6.3%, and Intel, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTU, PDD

