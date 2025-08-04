Nasdaq 100 Movers: ON, IDXX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 23.1%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories registers a 59.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ON Semiconductor, trading down 7.7%. ON Semiconductor is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 2.4%, and Shopify, trading up 3.7% on the day.

