And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences (GILD), trading down 2.9%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 2.5%, and Axon Enterprise (AXON), trading up 2.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, MSTR
