Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, MSTR

In early trading on Friday, shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, MicroStrategy registers a 50.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences (GILD), trading down 2.9%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 2.5%, and Axon Enterprise (AXON), trading up 2.0% on the day.

