And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 10.2%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 3.2%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, ON
