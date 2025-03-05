In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ON Semiconductor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, ON Semiconductor has lost about 26.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 10.2%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 3.2%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, ON

