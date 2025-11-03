In early trading on Monday, shares of Idexx Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories, registers a 71.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 3.9%. Charter Communications is lower by about 34.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 2.8%, and Amazon.com, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, IDXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.