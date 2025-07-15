In early trading on Tuesday, shares of The Trade Desk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, The Trade Desk has lost about 28.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 3.4%. Constellation Energy Corp is showing a gain of 40.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DoorDash, trading down 3.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, TTD

