In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Shopify topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 21.6%. Year to date, Shopify registers a 45.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 8.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 6.1%, and Apple, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CCEP, SHOP

