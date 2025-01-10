In early trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 21.5%. Year to date, Constellation Energy Corp registers a 32.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applovin Corp (APP), trading down 4.9%. Applovin Corp is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 4.7%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: APP, CEG

