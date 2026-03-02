In early trading on Monday, shares of Palantir Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Palantir Technologies has lost about 19.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.9%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.8%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PLTR

