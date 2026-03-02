And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.9%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.8%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 3.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PLTR
