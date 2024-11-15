In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 37.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials, trading down 8.2%. Applied Materials, Inc. is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arm Holdings, trading down 4.5%, and Super Micro Computer, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, DXCM

