Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, ALXN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 8.1%. Splunk is lower by about 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Okta, trading down 3.1%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.