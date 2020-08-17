Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 318.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Qualcomm (QCOM), trading down 2.2%. Qualcomm is showing a gain of 26.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading down 2.0%, and Zoom Video Communications (ZM), trading up 5.7% on the day.

