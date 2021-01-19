Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, GILD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 6.2%. Peloton Interactive Inc is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.9%, and Baidu, trading up 4.9% on the day.

