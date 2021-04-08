Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, OKTA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 7.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors NV is showing a gain of 30.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 1.6%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 4.2% on the day.

