Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ULTA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 13.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.3%. Moderna is showing a gain of 355.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Synopsys, trading down 1.8%, and Ross Stores, trading up 3.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.