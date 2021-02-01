Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SWKS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.3%. Moderna is showing a gain of 57.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagen, trading down 2.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.