Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 24.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 4.8%. Moderna is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu (BIDU), trading down 4.5%, and Kraft Heinz (KHC), trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.