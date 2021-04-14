Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 49.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 2.9%. Kraft Heinz is showing a gain of 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 1.7%, and Seagen, trading up 2.6% on the day.

