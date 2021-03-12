Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TCOM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Trip.com Group registers a 29.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 5.7%. JD.com, is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 5.5%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 1.9% on the day.

