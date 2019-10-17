Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, NFLX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix (NFLX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com (JD), trading down 1.2%. JD.com is showing a gain of 47.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ctrip.com International (CTRP), trading down 1.2%, and CSX Corp (CSX), trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.