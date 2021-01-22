Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, XLNX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Xilinx, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Xilinx, registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 6.3%. Intel is showing a gain of 17.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 4.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.1% on the day.

