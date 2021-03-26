Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, JD

In early trading on Friday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, JD.com, Inc. has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 2.4%. Fox is showing a gain of 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Pinduoduo, trading up 5.4% on the day.

