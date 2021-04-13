Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 44.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fastenal, trading down 3.5%. Fastenal is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 2.6%, and DocuSign, trading up 4.3% on the day.

