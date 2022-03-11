In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 43.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 21.3%. DocuSign is lower by about 51.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 7.4%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MRNA

