Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, MTCH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Match Group registers a 13.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 4.0%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 3.9%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 6.3% on the day.

