Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, SWKS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions Inc registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 6.5%. Charter Communications is lower by about 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 3.3%, and Moderna, trading up 10.6% on the day.

