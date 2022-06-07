In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 2.3%. Charter Communications is lower by about 27.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.0%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, PDD

