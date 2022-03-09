In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Match Group has lost about 27.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 1.3%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 23.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 0.9%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, MTCH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.