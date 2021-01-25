Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, PDD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 4.0%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.0%, and Moderna, trading up 11.3% on the day.

