Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, SWKS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 1.8%. Baidu is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks, trading down 1.7%, and Xilinx, trading up 2.8% on the day.

