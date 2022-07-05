In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 39.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 6.0%. ASML Holding is lower by about 46.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 4.2%, and Datadog, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, MRNA

