NASB Financial Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - NASB Financial Inc. (NASB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.06 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $6.14 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $23.23 million from $20.77 million last year.

NASB Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.06 Mln. vs. $6.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $23.23 Mln vs. $20.77 Mln last year.

