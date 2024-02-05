NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.61 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $3.93 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $47.55 million from $42.31 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.61 Mln. vs. $3.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $47.55 Mln vs. $42.31 Mln last year.

