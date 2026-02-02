NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.50 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $10.46 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $48.17 million from $42.93 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.50 Mln. vs. $10.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $48.17 Mln vs. $42.93 Mln last year.

