NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.534 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $10.565 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $50.330 million from $44.658 million last year.

