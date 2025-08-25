NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.40 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $49.81 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $181.62 million from $188.82 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.40 Mln. vs. $49.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $181.62 Mln vs. $188.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.