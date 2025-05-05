NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.12 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $13.20 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.5% to $43.61 million from $49.27 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.12 Mln. vs. $13.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $43.61 Mln vs. $49.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.