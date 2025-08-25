Napco Security Recurring Revenue Surges

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) reported Q4 2025 earnings on August 25, 2025, with net sales of $50.7 million (up 0.8% year-over-year) and the full-year recurring revenue run rate reaching $94 million, up $5 million sequentially. Recurring revenue gross margin remained at 91% for the year, GAAP net income totaled $43.4 million (24% of sales), and year-end cash was $99.1 million with zero debt; management highlighted double-digit recurring revenue growth, strong hardware rebound, and sharpened pricing strategies for fiscal 2026.

Recurring revenue drives long-term margin expansion for NSSC

StarLink fire radio activations boosted recurring monthly service revenue (RMR) by 10% year-over-year, with recurring revenue now accounting for nearly half of annual sales and sustaining exceptionally high gross margins. Gross profit from recurring service revenue reached $78.5 million at a 91% gross margin, directly contrasting a 15.7% year-over-year decline in GAAP equipment sales.

"One of the clearest indications of that strength is our recurring revenue. This year, recurring revenue grew by more than $10 million and now represents nearly half of our total sales with a sustained gross margin of 91%, which provides consistent cash generation and opportunity for continued reinvestment. A major driver of this growth has been the success of our StarLink Fire Radio platform, which is increasingly viewed as the industry standard for fire communications in commercial buildings."

-- Dick Soloway, Chairman and CEO

The increasing contribution of high-margin, contract-based service revenue ensures predictable cash flows and positions Napco Security Technologies for resilient earnings even through equipment revenue volatility.

Hardware segment rebounds; pricing actions position NSSC for 2026 growth

Sequential equipment revenue grew 27% over the prior quarter, reversing prior inventory headwinds driven by distributor destocking and tariff uncertainty, despite year-over-year declines of 5.5% for the quarter and 15.7% for the year. Two price increases were implemented during the quarter—one 8.5% tariff-related and another standard 5% -- with management affirming expectations for double-digit equipment sales growth in FY2026, driven by easier comparisons and pricing tailwinds.

"Equipment sales for the quarter, while down 5% versus last year's Q4, had a much-improved performance, increasing 27% sequentially from 2025. This growth underscores the value of our offerings and the continued strength of our customer relationships, particularly in uncertain economic times caused in large part by the effect of tariffs. From a profitability standpoint, our recurring revenue gross margin remained very strong at 91%, with Starling Commercial Fire Radios continuing to be a strong part of the mix. We also made meaningful progress on inventory management, reducing inventory levels at June 30, 2025, by $8.6 million compared to this time last year. Cash flow from operations for the year came in at $53.5 million, which reinforces our ability to generate consistent cash flow to support both strategic investments and shareholder returns. Speaking of which, we returned significant value to our shareholders during the fiscal year. We paid out $13.6 million in dividends and repurchased $36.8 million of our stock, which is equivalent to 1.2 million shares at an average price of $30.40. Even after these returns, we ended the fiscal year with approximately $100 million in cash and no debt, giving us tremendous flexibility going forward. On pricing, we announced two pricing increases during the quarter. The first in April was an 8.5% increase to help offset rising tariff costs. The second was our standard annual price increase, which this year was 5% and went into effect approximately mid-July. We expect the full benefit of these actions to be reflected starting in our fiscal 2026 Q1. Finally, while there remains considerable uncertainty in the market around tariffs, we believe we are in an advantageous position as compared to some of our competitors. Our supply chain planning, pricing strategies, and balance sheet strength give us a competitive advantage in navigating these challenges."

-- Kevin Buchel, President and COO

Effective pricing strategies and operational discipline have given the company a competitive advantage in navigating tariff volatility and management expects the full benefit of these actions to be reflected starting in Q1 of fiscal 2026.

Strategic investment in R&D accelerates expansion opportunities

Napco Security Technologies raised R&D expense by 16.9% year-over-year to $12.6 million, representing 7% of annual sales, reflecting headcount growth and elevated compensation. Management introduced the MVP cloud-based access control platform in both enterprise and SMB tiers, creating new recurring revenue streams and reinforcing its differentiated approach to integrated, cloud-forward security solutions.

"One of the most exciting of these is our MVP platform, a next generation of cloud-based access control systems that integrates seamlessly with our locking hardware. It represents a brand new recurring revenue stream for us and for our dealers, with configurations tailored for both enterprise customers and smaller facilities. We believe MVP can potentially be a game changer and become a foundational contributor to our growth over the coming years, as it extends our leadership into the hosted access control market and reinforces our core strategy of integrating innovative hardware with cloud-based services to deliver long-term, high-margin recurring revenue."

-- Dick Soloway, Chairman and CEO

Broadening its addressable market and embedding further long-term contract value into its business model.

Looking Ahead

Management expressed confidence in double-digit equipment revenue growth in FY2026, citing cumulative price increases and easier comparisons through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, with additional recurring revenue growth projected to maintain or exceed the current 10% year-over-year run rate as new radio and SaaS products are activated. The full benefit of the 8.5% and 5% pricing adjustments is expected in Q1 FY2026, and leadership confirmed a strong cash position with continued opportunistic buybacks and potential for future dividend increases. No specific capex guidance was provided beyond these operational milestones, along with commitments to new product launches and margin preservation.

