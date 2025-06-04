NanoVibronix Appoints Doron Besser As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV), a medical technology company focused on therapeutic devices, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Doron Besser as Chief Executive Officer to succeed retiring CEO Brian Murphy.

Murphy, however, will continue to serve on the company's Board as a Director.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Earlier, Besser was CEO of ENvue Medical Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix had acquired ENvue earlier this year.

