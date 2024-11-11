News & Insights

Stocks

Nanoveu’s Breakthrough in Energy-Efficient AI Chipsets

November 11, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has announced that its ECS-DOT System-on-Chip (SoC) chipset from Embedded A.I. Systems has demonstrated remarkable energy efficiency, achieving up to 287 times better performance than industry leaders in benchmarks for anomaly detection and keyword spotting. These results highlight the chipset’s potential for high-performance, energy-sensitive applications such as IoT devices and wearables, positioning the company as a leader in ultra-low-power embedded AI technology.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.