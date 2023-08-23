NanoString (NSTG) Advances in Xenotransplantation With New Study

NanoString Technologies NSTG, a prominent player in life science tools, has made significant strides in the field of organ transplantation through its latest study that employed two cutting-edge platforms — the nCounter Analysis System and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler. This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the landscape of xenotransplantation — the transplantation of organs from animals to humans — and address the dire shortage of organs for transplant patients.

More on the Study

In the August edition of The Lancet medical journal, the study led by Dr. Alexander Loupy, in collaboration with a global medical team, unveiled critical insights into the immune response post pig-to-human kidney transplantation. These unprecedented procedures, performed by Dr. Robert Montgomery at NYU Langone Transplant Institute, provided invaluable data by decoding the molecular characteristics of antibody-mediated rejection. This information is vital in enhancing the longevity and success of future xenografts.

NanoString's nCounter Analysis System facilitated bulk tissue transcriptome profiling, revealing the intricacies of the immune response through the nCounter Human Organ Transplant Panel. This panel, adapted for xenotransplants, unveiled the molecular architecture of antibody-mediated rejection, including responses like interferon-gamma, endothelial and macrophage activation, and injury repair.

The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler added another layer of understanding by pinpointing the immune response within specific regions of the kidney. This approach identified that antibody-mediated injury was primarily concentrated in the glomeruli of xenografts, shedding light on the involvement of monocytes, macrophages, neutrophils and NK cells.

A Ray of Hope in the Organ Shortage Crisis

These findings have profound implications for the future of xenotransplantation. By unraveling the intricacies of the immune response, researchers can better design genetically modified pig models, paving the way for more effective immunosuppressive treatments. With approximately 100,000 individuals awaiting organ transplants in the United States alone, and many losing their lives while on the waitlist, the significance of this research cannot be overstated.

Market Prospect

According by a Data Bridge Market Research report, the global xenotransplantation market is set for remarkable growth, as projected by Data Bridge Market Research. From its 2021 valuation of $12.95 billion, the market is expected to surge to $24.51 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compelling CAGR of 8.30% within the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Factors propelling this growth include the escalating number of organ transplantation surgeries, increasing chronic diseases, advanced product development and a growing elderly population. Additionally, a burgeoning demand for tissue and organ transplants, fueled by organ failure from various causes, further boosts the market.

Price Performance

In the past year, NanoString Technologies’ shares have decreased 78.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.9%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NanoString currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Quanterix QTRX and SiBone SIBN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 11.2% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.56 to $3.74 in 2023 and $3.96 to $4.07 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.19 to 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 174.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.3%.

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for SiBone’s 2023 loss have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.27 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 23.7% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 5.1%.

SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.37%. In the last reported quarter, SiBone delivered an earnings surprise of 26.83%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiBone (SIBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.