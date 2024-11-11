Nanosonics Limited Reports Strong AGM Results

Nanosonics Limited (AU:NAN) has released an update.

Nanosonics Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions being carried, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of director Marie McDonald and the approval of performance rights for CEO Michael Kavanagh. The results indicate a positive investor sentiment towards the company’s strategic direction.

