Nanoco Group Announces AGM Details and Voting Instructions

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.
Nanoco Group plc has announced the availability of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Proxy voting forms to shareholders, with the AGM scheduled for January 21, 2024. To facilitate participation, the AGM will offer both in-person and remote access options, though voting via the webinar will not be possible. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms in advance, ensuring their votes are counted.
