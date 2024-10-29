Nano-X Imaging Prepares for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) has released an update.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 3, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key proposals including the re-election of directors and approval of compensation terms. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of auditors and provide an opportunity for management to discuss the company’s financial performance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes either in person or through proxy.

