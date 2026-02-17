NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) revealed Loss for its first quarter of -$6.52 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$6.52 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$3.11 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.52 Mln. vs. -$3.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.09 last year.

